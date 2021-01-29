KCPS to return to in-person learning in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools plans to return to in-person learning in March.

Staff will return to their buildings starting on Monday, March 1 to prepare for the students’ return.

In-person learning for students pre-K through second grade, seventh graders and ninth graders will begin on Monday, March 15. The remaining students will return on March 17.

The return schedule is dependent on the vaccine rollout for teachers and staff.

As KCPS has stated before, this plan is dependent upon the vaccine roll-out for KCPS staff. District leaders have received confirmation that we will begin vaccinations in February, allowing for this March return to in-person learning. If the vaccine window gets pushed to later in February, that will also push the return to in-person learning for KCPS students to April 5, the week after spring break. Kansas City Public Schools – Press Release

Parents and students can visit the KCPS website to review more reopening information.