KC’s 311 line receives hundreds of complaints on businesses not enforcing face mask order

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City’s 311 operators have been flooded with complaints about some businesses not enforcing the face mask mandate.

There aren’t mask police chasing people down the street who are not wearing masks. It’s a business’s responsibility to enforce the order. Employees and customers are required to wear masks inside, and if someone is breaking the rules, the business is responsible.

As of Wednesday, there have been 511 calls to Kansas City’s 311 line regarding non-compliance, mostly about people not wearing masks.

Dollar Tree in Westport is one, so FOX4 went to find out what’s going on inside the store.

“Did you know that somebody complained yesterday that there were two employees here in this Dollar Tree that we’re not wearing masks?” FOX4 asked.

A woman who identified herself as a manager said no.

The complaint reported two female employees not wearing a mask. When FOX4 was there, the employees we saw were wearing masks, but a third of the customers were not and employees weren’t making them.

“Nobody here enforces it, but we would like them to wear it,” a woman working the register said.

Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said wearing masks is key to avoiding another shutdown.

“The surge rate that it’s going right now will be you’ll be in lockdown with hospitals and other things if we don’t get our act together,” Archer said.

Enforcement of the mask order starts with a phone call from the health department to the business. If it does not comply, health inspectors make a visit with a letter to comply. If they have to drop by again, the business can be shut down.

“So far just a threat of that has been enough for folks to realize they have to comply,” Archer said.

Panera Bread on the Plaza was also on the list of 311 complaints.

“I was actually here yesterday. My associates are required to wear masks at all times,” General Manager Anthony Alioto said.

The complaint about Panera states two workers were not wearing masks; one who was handling the customer’s meal.

Although he did not see it, Alioto said he will check the store’s cameras to identify those employees who he said have been trained differently.

“We talk about it on a daily basis, so I would be shocked if they didn’t have one on,” Alioto said, “because they know, obviously, that there’s a reprimand for that from Panera’s standpoint.”

Archer asks that people who call 311 please leave as much information as possible, at the least the name and location of the non-compliant business.