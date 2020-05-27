KC’s Ameristar Casino plans to reopen June 1 with some safety restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ameristar Casino in Kansas City will reopen next week, pending regulatory approval, after being closed for more than two months.

Boyd Gaming, which owns the Kansas City hotel and casino, said it will reopen at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1.

But the casino will have some restrictions in place to meet local and state requirements. Ameristar will utilize protocols that Boyd Gaming calls “Boyd Clean.”

Social distancing and capacity requirements will be enforced for employees and customers, including on the casino floors and in restaurants.

All employees will wear face coverings and have their temperature checked, and the facility will have enhanced cleaning.

Ameristar will only be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.

The reopening, however, is dependent upon final regulatory approval.

The Missouri Gaming Commission closed all state casinos on March 17 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The order was extended several times, most recently in mid-May until the end of the month.

June 1 will be the first day non-tribal Missouri casinos are allowed to reopen.

Harrah’s and Isle of Capri casinos in Kansas City and Argosy Casino in Riverside have not shared any reopening plans as of Wednesday.

Under Kansas reopening plans, Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in KCK opened slots Monday, using no-touch forehead scanners to take players’ temperatures before they enter.

Several other Kansas casinos have also opened already, but 7th Street Casino, also in KCK, has not shared any reopening plans yet.