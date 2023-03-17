KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Patrick’s Day if Friday, but the fun will continue all weekend long at restaurants across the Kansas City metro.
The options includes traditional dishes and Irish options with new twists, all at special prices.
Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert lists some of his favorites.
T-Shotz
Located at 660 NW Metro North Drive, Kansas City, Mo.
- Family Entertainment Venue with a scratch kitchen
- Offering Irish Specials this Weekend in addition to its regular menu
- Guinness beef stew
- Classic Rubin
- Corned beef and cabbage
OurHouseKC
Located at 1815 W. 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.
- Known for smoked meats, but it’s not considered a barbecue place
- Wide selection of sandwiches
- Other menu options include: Corned beef burnt ends, colcannon, marble rye toast
- Drink specials
Mudbug Cajun Po’ Boys
Located at 3524 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, Mo.
- Think of Cajun food with an Irish twist this weekend
- Slow-cooked corned beef Po Boy
- Pulled corned beef over lemon pepper slaw
- Crawfish hash topped with pickled kraut and a sweet pepper aioli
Brady & Fox
Located at 751 E 63rd St, Kansas City, Mo.
- Special St. Patrick’s Day menu
- Traditional cottage pie
- Irish stew
- Irish soda bread
- Irish bread pudding for dessert
Eckert’s Cheddar-Irish Soda Bread
Conroy’s Public House
Located in Westwood | Overland Park | Leawood
- Open for lunch and dinner
- Guinness on draft
- Scotch egg, homemade sausage rolls
- Irishman, fries, coleslaw
BB’s Lawnside BBQ
Located at 1205 E 85th St, Kansas City, Mo.
- St. Patrick’s Day menu features:
- House brined smoked corned beef brisket on marble rye, swiss, spicy brown mustard
- Sides: Cheesy potatoes and Guinness-braised cabbage,
Third Street Social
Located in Lee’s Summit | South Plaza
- St. Patrick’s Day special menu all weekend
- Corned beef and cabbage
- Shepherd’s pie
- Bangers and mash
Summit Grill
Located in Kansas City, Mo. | Lee’s Summit | Gladstone
- Traditional St. Patrick’s Day special menu all weekend
- Corned beef and cabbage
- Shepherd’s pie
- Bangers and mash
The Upper Cut KC
Located at 9769 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, Mo.
- Butcher featuring premium meat
- Dave recommends pork and sausage
- Akaushi prime corned beef
- Available by the pound
- Available in sandwiches, like the lucky double Ruben
Sugar Whipped Bakery
Located at 107 N. Main Street, Plattsburg, Mo.
- Boozy Irish Cake Truffles
- Lucky Charm Donut
- Irish Brown Bread
- Iced Pretzel Sticks
- Irish Potato Candy
- Fifteens
- Traditional recipe from Northern Ireland
- Uses 15 marshmallows, 15 candy cherries, 15 biscuits, sweetened condensed milk, coconut
- Traditional recipe from Northern Ireland