KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Patrick’s Day if Friday, but the fun will continue all weekend long at restaurants across the Kansas City metro.

The options includes traditional dishes and Irish options with new twists, all at special prices.

Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert lists some of his favorites.

T-Shotz

Located at 660 NW Metro North Drive, Kansas City, Mo.

Family Entertainment Venue with a scratch kitchen

Offering Irish Specials this Weekend in addition to its regular menu Guinness beef stew Classic Rubin Corned beef and cabbage



OurHouseKC

Located at 1815 W. 39th St., Kansas City, Mo.

Known for smoked meats, but it’s not considered a barbecue place

Wide selection of sandwiches

Other menu options include: Corned beef burnt ends, colcannon, marble rye toast

Drink specials

Mudbug Cajun Po’ Boys

Located at 3524 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

Think of Cajun food with an Irish twist this weekend

Slow-cooked corned beef Po Boy

Pulled corned beef over lemon pepper slaw

Crawfish hash topped with pickled kraut and a sweet pepper aioli

Brady & Fox

Located at 751 E 63rd St, Kansas City, Mo.

Special St. Patrick’s Day menu Traditional cottage pie Irish stew Irish soda bread Irish bread pudding for dessert



Eckert’s Cheddar-Irish Soda Bread

Conroy’s Public House

Located in Westwood | Overland Park | Leawood

Open for lunch and dinner

Guinness on draft

Scotch egg, homemade sausage rolls

Irishman, fries, coleslaw

BB’s Lawnside BBQ

Located at 1205 E 85th St, Kansas City, Mo.

St. Patrick’s Day menu features: House brined smoked corned beef brisket on marble rye, swiss, spicy brown mustard Sides: Cheesy potatoes and Guinness-braised cabbage,



Third Street Social

Located in Lee’s Summit | South Plaza

St. Patrick’s Day special menu all weekend

Corned beef and cabbage

Shepherd’s pie

Bangers and mash

Summit Grill

Located in Kansas City, Mo. | Lee’s Summit | Gladstone

Traditional St. Patrick’s Day special menu all weekend

Corned beef and cabbage

Shepherd’s pie

Bangers and mash

The Upper Cut KC

Located at 9769 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, Mo.

Butcher featuring premium meat Dave recommends pork and sausage

Akaushi prime corned beef Available by the pound Available in sandwiches, like the lucky double Ruben



Located at 107 N. Main Street, Plattsburg, Mo.

Boozy Irish Cake Truffles

Lucky Charm Donut

Irish Brown Bread

Iced Pretzel Sticks

Irish Potato Candy

Fifteens Traditional recipe from Northern Ireland Uses 15 marshmallows, 15 candy cherries, 15 biscuits, sweetened condensed milk, coconut

