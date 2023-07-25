KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few blocks away from where the Royals could eventually build its new home in Jackson County, the Crossroads District is getting itself ready for the new neighbors.

The Crossroads District is looking to start a Community Improvement District, which would collect money from assessments and sales taxes to provide services above and beyond what the city provides.

“I moved to the Crossroads in 2004 so what’s happening right now, especially coming out of the pandemic, just blows my mind,” said Crossroads Community Association Board Member David Johnson, who is leading the effort for the Community Improvement District (CID). “It’s a seven-day-a-week neighborhood and it used to be Monday through Friday, eight to five.”

The future for the Crossroads is bright, with renovations bringing new office and public space to the old KC Star Building, and Pennway Point turning old industrial space into a food, drink, and entertainment space.

Casual Animal Brewing Company sought out the Crossroads when it opened in 2018, before expanding in 2020, because of the community of businesses that could feed off each other.

“Our staff are trained to tell people what other areas to check out, what other businesses to check out, because we want our neighbors to thrive in the same way we want to thrive ourselves,” said Casual Animals Co-Owner Lara Gray.

Yet, Gray says an employee had their car stolen, they sometimes find graffiti around the building, and litter in the Crossroads sometimes blows around in the Kansas City wind because garbage cans can be hard to find.

That’s why Johnson is leading the charge for the CID.

“We have the lowest tree canopy coverage of any neighborhood in Kansas City,” said Johnson, pointing out that makes for hot sidewalks and uncomfortable walks.

A CID would be able to improve sidewalk spaces, hire security, and facilitate cleaning and trash removal to keep the growing neighborhood looking nice.

Plus, First Fridays have become so popular that Johnson says the Community Association would benefit from having a full-time organization handle the logistics for that event.

“We put on an arts festival eight months of the year with a little bit of grant funding from the city and a lot of volunteer support,” said Johnson. “That has been sustainable up until a point.”

The effort to create the CID is collecting signatures from parcel owners now, which will need to be submitted to and approved by the City Council. The hope is to have the CID getting its first revenue in 2025.