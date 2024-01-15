KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This long stretch of extreme cold weather is causing problems for people and their cars.

Kansas City metro garages and tow services are overwhelmed with calls from drivers with dead batteries. Getting cars back on the road isn’t cheap, and it’s a big hassle in the cold.

Some drivers in our metro haven’t been behind the wheel for a few days since Monday was a holiday following a weekend.

Mechanics who spoke with FOX4 on Monday recommend everyone to go start your cars, and let the engines run for 15 minutes since a dead battery is a common problem in the cold.

Managers at Kansas City, Kansas’ Boulevard Tire know batteries take a hit in the winter months. Eric Borisouth, that store’s manager, said 10 people called before noon Monday seeking help with dead batteries.

Borisouth recommends letting your car run for a short time, especially if it’s been sitting in the cold for a few days. Borisouth said carrying jumper cables is a good idea during the winter months, too.

“The batteries only last 3-4 years. That’s with a normal summer and no winter, but with these extreme temperatures, batteries get zapped. I always tell people — if your car is older than 4 years old, have that battery tested. It’s probably time for a new one,” Borisouth said.

Tow drivers who rescue stranded motorists are swamped as well.

R.J. Holland, a longtime tow truck operator, said 15 calls for battery service came Monday morning. Holland said he sees more battery-related issues when temperatures drop below 10 degrees.

A new battery for most cars will cost up to $200, but drivers of high-end cars can expect to pay twice that cost.

“If it’s been sitting for awhile, we recommend going out and starting it a little bit. Obviously, don’t leave your keys in the car,” Holland commented. “This cold weather kills batteries. A lot of people think they have brand new batteries. Cold weather kills it instantly.”

Those auto care specialists also recommend making sure your tires are properly inflated, and antifreeze and washer fluid levels are full.

Borisouth reminds everyone to open their garage doors before running their cars to warm them up since carbon monoxide poisoning can be dangerous.