KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rules for short-term rentals have changed in Kansas City, Missouri.

Among the biggest changes, as a result of two new ordinances approved last week are:

– Registration shifting to the Neighborhoods Department starting June 15

– A flat $200 registration fee that increases based on the Consumer Price Index

– Non-resident STR’s being banned from residential zoned neighborhoods

These changes come after months of complaints and concerns from residents in various parts of Kansas City who saw the short-term rental properties pop up on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo with little or no warning.

“I did notice there is more of an issue with parking on our block, so we only have parking on one side available and suddenly it became more difficult to park,” Andra Eglitis, who lives in Brookside Park, said.

After using city records to try to figure out which ones were properly licensed with the city, Eglitis and her neighbors became more frustrated.

“I would say they were operating illegally for several months,” Eligtis said. “They were just trying to fly under the radar for a while.”

That’s why she’s happy the new ordinances take the first steps towards cracking down on unregistered short-term rentals and could potentially do more to hold licensed properties accountable through the Neighborhood Services Department.

She thinks that part of the city is better suited to consider community needs.

A Kansas City spokesperson told FOX4 through email that,” The Neighborhood Services Department is creating a Short-term Rental Division to enforce the new ordinances,” and that it, “Will utilize tracking software to identify owners listing their properties on booking platforms that have not registered with the City and the 311-call center.”

“Neighborhood Services staff have the management expertise and experience suited for extending enforcement practices into the STR code,” the email continued.”

“Our own personal issue on our block is there were two [short-term rentals] side by side and it was just creating this dead zone in the block,” Eglitis said. “It would lend itself to have people coordinate renting places out so that they could have more people assemble together in one spot.”

While Eglitis wishes the city went farther in its new ordinances, Cozy in KC Owner and Kansas City Short Term Rental Alliance President Kristen Doppelt thinks they went too far. Her business runs 70 properly-licensed short-term rentals on both sides of the state line.

“We’re glad the neighborhoods are getting some relief and that the issue is being addressed, but we’re disappointed that a ban is going into effect,” Doppelt said.

She says the residential listings are important for short-term Rental companies because that’s often what travelers seek out. Yards, walking to local businesses and dedicated space are all highly sought after when families go out of town.

“Right here in Westport, you’re able to walk to a lot of the local businesses, a lot of the bars, and that’s what guests are coming to Kansas City to do,” Doppelt said.

Doppelt says about 90 percent of her listings are in residential neighborhoods because the demand for that is so high.