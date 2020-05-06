KC’s OGs urge younger generations to keep social distancing as city reopens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new report by Wallethub says Missouri has some of the most lax coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The Show Me State is ranked the fourth lowest in the nation, and the state ranks last in requirements for wearing masks.

A Kansas City group usually dedicated to fighting crime is now waging war with perceived apathy among younger generations for protecting against COVID-19.

As gun violence claimed the lives of dozens of teens and people in their 20s last summer, Keeping Communities on Guard, better known as KCOG, organized peace marches and follow-up meetings, bringing together community groups.

The organization’s president has a convenience store at 24th and Brooklyn where your purchase comes with a conversation.

“As the KCOGs we always express words of encouragement to the younger generation,” KCOG President William Woodruff said.

But that store is locked and will remain so even as Kansas City non-essential business can open Wednesday under the 10/10/10 rule.

“Any business that’s opening, be responsible. Understand this, making a dollar is not worth the life that can be perished from the fact that you made some money,” KCOG co-founder Lamar Vickers said.

At its meeting Monday night, the organization decided to shift its primary focus for now.

The KCOGs usually reach youth through events they help organize. Now they can only hope to get the message out that young people gathering now, where social distancing guidelines aren’t followed, is putting their loved ones at risk.

“It’s up to you to look out for them because you can carry this and not know you are carrying it then come around them and they die,” Vickers said.

Keeping Communities On Guard is still worried about violence, too.

They hope by people taking the pandemic seriously now, they’ll be able to get back to organizing events for young adults sooner to keep them off the streets and out of trouble.