KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners laid out what it’s looking for in the city’s next police chief.

In the official job listing, it calls for a candidate with at least five years of executive management experience in a police organization.

The police board also asks for a candidate with a proven track record of reducing crime, improving public safety, and building trust within the department and in the community.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with course work in criminal justice, law, political science or a related field. A master’s degree in public administration or a related field is desired, according to the listing.

Candidates are also required to live in, or relocate to, Kansas City, Missouri. The police board said a residency waiver is not an option.

The chief of police will make up to $189,768 annually, plus benefits, and may include relocation assistance.

The next chief will take over the police department from Interim Chief Joe Mabin. He was appointed to temporarily lead the department following the retirement of Chief Rick Smith earlier this year.

The chief will be in charge of the largest police department in the state of Missouri, according to the job listing.

Kansas City’s police department employs 1,429 sworn officers and 613 civilian employees. It also has a 2022-2023 budget of $268.9 million.

Community leaders organized listening sessions and hosted two surveys to gather information about what Kansas Citians want to see in the next police chief.

Hundreds of people attended the meetings, and more than 1,300 people and members of the police department completed surveys.

In May, the president of the Board of Police Commissioners said the search for a new chief could take a year.

