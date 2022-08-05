KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s first ever professional bull riding team is in town this weekend hosting an all new competition format for the PBR.

The new league is made up of eight teams including the Kansas City Outlaws. They are competing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They are made up from riders from around the world, but also some local riders, Bob Mitchell of Steelville, Missouri, Koltin Hevalow of Smithville, Missouri as well as Kansan Tate Pollmeier.

Since he was 3-years-old, Hevalow,19, has always been dreaming of being a professional bull rider. His Smithville home is filled with saddles and buckles he’s won over the years.

“He started out on sheep then we went to calves, steers, junior bulls and bulls.”

That dream came true in February as he joined the PBR winning his first event.

“There’s nothing better than a 2,000 pound animal between your legs bucking that you can’t control. You feel you can take on the world,” Hevalow said.

That dream got even better, when the PBR announced a new format, eight teams of riders competing together for points.

“We really just believe that a team concept is going to just bring so much more excitement as owners we can all pool all our resources and help PBR and the fans enjoy a different experience,” Outlaws co-owner Lennie Foree said.

Hevalow was picked up by the Kansas City Outlaws, who are the first team in PBR to host home games at T-Mobile Center this weekend, in what’s been called Outlaw Days.

Fernando Novais, who completed his eight second ride Friday night to score points, still ended up leaving on a stretcher when the bull came down on him, illustrating the dangers of the sport, even though riders have traded in cowboy hats for helmets.

“I’m nervous, I’m shaking I’m excited all at the same time. You just pray that he doesn’t get seriously hurt and he rides and he gets a score,” Jenn Hevalow, Koltin’s mother, said.

Hevalow was the only rider with a qualifying ride as the team fell to the Arizona Ridge Riders dropping its record to 1-2.

“I don’t think the crowd aspect has fallen any. They obviously have a great respect for the fact we ride 2,000 pound animals,” teammate Dustin Martinez said.

No update was available on the condition of Novais. His Nashville Stampede will take on the Outlaws in action beginning at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The weekend concludes with games beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

