KDHE and Hy-Vee team up for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — Hy-Vee and the Kansas Department of Health & Environment are teaming up to vaccinate over 1,000 Kansas residents in Junction City on Saturday, March 6.

Vaccines will be available for residents in Phase 1 and Phase 2 eligibility groups at Junction City High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled online.

Individuals with appointments will receive the Pfizer vaccine and will be contacted by Hy-Vee five days before they are due for their second dose to schedule that appointment.

Those receiving the vaccine are asked to stay in their vehicles until their appointment time. Individuals are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID and an insurance or Medicare card if they have one.

And of course, wear a mask.