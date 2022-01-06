KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites due to weather

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health has closed six COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday due to weather conditions.

Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210

Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224

Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502

Lawrence Walmart, 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St. Suite 143, Newton, KS 67114

Hummer Sports Park will close at 11 a.m., 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr, Topeka, KS 66606

Snow and what felt like sub-zero temperatures in the area caused issues for drivers in the Kansas City Metro Area Thursday morning.

KDHE offers an online interactive map to find available testing sites.