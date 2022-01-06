KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health has closed six COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday due to weather conditions.
- Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
- Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224
- Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Lawrence Walmart, 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046
- Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St. Suite 143, Newton, KS 67114
- Hummer Sports Park will close at 11 a.m., 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr, Topeka, KS 66606
Snow and what felt like sub-zero temperatures in the area caused issues for drivers in the Kansas City Metro Area Thursday morning.
KDHE offers an online interactive map to find available testing sites.
