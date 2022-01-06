KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites due to weather

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health has closed six COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday due to weather conditions.

  • Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210
  • Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, 5009 W 137th St, Leawood, KS 66224
  • Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
  • Lawrence Walmart, 3300 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66046
  • Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St. Suite 143, Newton, KS 67114
  • Hummer Sports Park will close at 11 a.m., 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr, Topeka, KS 66606

Snow and what felt like sub-zero temperatures in the area caused issues for drivers in the Kansas City Metro Area Thursday morning.

KDHE offers an online interactive map to find available testing sites.

