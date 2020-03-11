KDHE holds its first regular news briefing on COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Environment and Health held the first of what officials said will be regular news briefings regarding COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Lee Norman addressed the media on March 11, just days after the first confirmed case was announced in Kansas and on the same day the World Health Organization declared global coronavirus a pandemic.

“We originally could just do a few tests a day,” Dr. Norman said. “We can do up to 150 tests a day now.”

KDHE stated it will update the number of positive and negative tests in Kansas as this situation continues to develop. Click on this link for more information.

In the event of a positive result, the department will disclose basic information about the patient, including their country of residence.