OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are warning people to stay out of a Johnson County lake.

KDHE has issued a health advisory for South Lake in Overland Park due to toxic blue-green algae blooms. The water has been deemed unsafe for humans and animals due to the harmful algae blooms.

Residents are being told to avoid all contact with the water. Pet owners should not allow their animals to eat dried algae or drink the contaminated water.

Harmful algae blooms can look like foam or scum floating on the surface of the water. The harmful algae is typically blue, bright green, brown or red.

According to KDHE the toxins can quickly be absorbed by the body through ingestion, inhalation of aerosols, or even contact with the skin.

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of exposure, but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headaches.

If you or a pet come into contact with algae from the lake water, wash the contact area with clean water as soon as possible and report any algae related health symptoms to KDHE.

KDHE has issued a blue-green algae warning for the following locations:

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County

Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County

School Street Pond (Rose Hill), Butler County

South Lake, Johnson County

KDHE has issued a blue-green algae watch for the following locations:

Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County

Lake Parsons, Neosho County

Louisburg City Lake, Miami County

Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County