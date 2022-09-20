OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) selected US69 Express Constructors to build the state’s first express toll lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park.

The project will widen the roadway to add an extra lane of traffic in each direction from 103rd to 151st Street. KDOT will also construct 11 noise walls along U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.

To support the 69 Express project, the City of Overland Park will also reconstruct the 167th Street interchange.

KDOT originally planned to begin construction on the toll lane project in September. However bids for the project exceeded the $430 million project limit budgeted by KDOT.

US69 Express Constructors was one of two design-build teams that originally submitted a bid for the project. Revised proposals were submitted to KDOT on Sept. 15.

“KDOT greatly appreciates the partnership displayed by each of the shortlisted teams,” KDOT Project Director Steve Rockers said in a press release.

“The RFP revisions were successful in reducing the project costs. Further evaluation by KDOT and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) verified the project costs are reflective of current market conditions. We are confident the winning proposal represents the best value to Kansas.”

The design-build project is now expected to cost approximately $570 million to complete. KDOT plans to break ground on the project in November with substantial construction beginning in 2023.

The express toll lanes are expected to open in 2025 with all construction on the project wrapping up in 2026.