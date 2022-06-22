LENEXA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is starting a study in August 2022 that will consider how to make K-10 Highway safer and relieve congestion between I-435 and the Johnson County line.

KDOT tells FOX4 the study will consider how additional lanes of traffic could help and if placing a toll on those new lanes could help.

“We are constantly looking at ways to expand that corridor because of the traffic, the speed, the number of cars, and the condition of the roadway,” said KDOT spokesperson Kelly Kultala.

Randy Hodge drives K-10 every few days heading to Lawrence from Overland Park.

“I mean, a lot of times, it’s congested,” said Hodge while filling up his gas tank. “Depends on which time you go.”

Hodge is one of the drivers who supports the new lanes, on top of the people who gave feedback directly to KDOT through its local consult process.

Kultala said that feedback made it clear that local communities wanted improvements, and since KDOT is still so early in the process, many options are still on the table.

“We don’t even know if a toll would be part of this project,” Kultala said. “We’re just looking at it as part of the initiative for how to improve K-10.”

The investment would also mirror nearby De Soto’s efforts, preparing to invest roughly $40 million in preparation for redevelopment at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

Whatever happens at the old plant, Hodge said he won’t mind having more room to move around.

“It’ll just be another opportunity for us to travel a little quicker, I think people will love it for the most part,” Hodge said.

The study starts in August and could last for a full year, meaning the first work could still be years in the future.

