KDOT employee discovers human remains in Kansas City, Kansas; police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a Kansas Department of Transportation employee found human remains on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 400 S. Bayard Ave., which is just north of Kansas Avenue and west of South 18th Street Expressway, on a report of possible skeletal human remains.

A KCK police spokesperson said the initial investigation indicates the person was male and has likely been deceased for several months or possibly longer. Police did not release any other identifying information.

KCK Police Department’s Major Case Unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.