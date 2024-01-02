LENEXA, Kan. — Commuters who use K-10 have a few more days to tell the Kansas Department of Transportation how it could be better.

The online feedback window that was supposed to end Tuesday, January 2, has been extended to the end of the week to allow more people to participate after the holiday season.

KDOT is looking for public input on potentially widening K-10, improving interchanges where it meets other large roadways, transit options, and adding in technology to make using K-10 safer.

One big option is to add in an additional express lane and charge a toll to use that lane of traffic. A similar project is already being built on 69 highway.

“Well, I’ve paid taxes in this state for 67 of my 70 years and I think that should that should cover any road tax,” said David Burns.

Burns doesn’t like the toll road idea but he is open to bigger and safer interchanges to combat what he says is a speeding problem.

“I think they need to expand and broaden the acceleration lanes,” Burns said. “People need more room there and people just mostly need to slow down and watch out a little bit.”

De Soto resident Mary Hanson says growth is coming to her community and the reality of it is that means expanding one of the main roads through it.

“They’re putting in toll [lanes] elsewhere and it sounds like a good plan,” Hanson said.

The $4 billion Panasonic EV Battery Plant being built nearby could help drive that growth and additional traffic when it opens for business in early 2025.

“I think people are concerned with the battery plant going in,” Hanson said. “That it’s going to get wild and crazy and where is everything going to go.”

Planning out these updates, says Tim Dossey, is a good way to make sure the region is ready.

“I used to live in Leavenworth and Lansing for a long time and they were saying it was going to grow and it’s never really grown,” Dossey said. “And they’ve been saying it down here and all of a sudden, its growing.”

You can find the link to give your feedback here.