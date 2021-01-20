KDOT looking for opinions on how to improve 69 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you drive US 69 highway in Johnson County on a regular basis, you know just how congested it can get. Studies show it’s only going to get worse.

However, residents interested or concerned about the future of 69 Highway will be able to join an online meeting today.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will hold a video chat this evening from 4:30 to 6:30.

Officials are studying the best way to improve US 69 from 103rd Street all the way south to 179th Street. Members of the public can also take a look beforehand at their virtual open house.

Those attending can ask questions through an online form after a presentation by KDOT, the Kansas Turnpike Authority and the City of Overland Park. You’ll learn about the 300 million dollar proposed project to improve public safety, reduce congestion and improve travel time.

If you’re a commuter, this is your chance to get involved in making changes to what is known as the US expansion project.

The highway is a key link to the fast-growing southern Johnson County suburbs.

As FOX4 reported last year, officials are considering an express toll among other ideas.

Look for video link instructions on the website for the 69 Highway proposal.