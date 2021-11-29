KDOT plans meeting to answer questions about U.S. 69 Highway Toll Lane Project

The 69 Highway expansion project is looking at how best to improve one of Kansas’ busiest highways between 103rd and 179th streets.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The new year will bring a new and massive construction project to Johnson County, that will impact the area for years.

The Overland Park City Council approved an expansion to the U.S. 69 Highway Toll Lane Project Nov. 15. The council approved expanding its agreement with the state to include the reconstruction of the 167th Street interchange.

The additional work will add ramps from northbound 69 Highway to 167th Street and from 167th Street to southbound 69 Highway. It would also expand 167th Street from two lanes to four lanes between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue.

The city council voted 10-2 in June to create the express toll lanes on 69 Highway. The total project will create an extra lane of traffic in both directions of 69 Highway between West 103rd and 179th streets.

If you have questions about the upcoming U.S. 69 Expansion project, the Kansas Department of Transportation says you can get answers during an online meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Project team managers will present the U.S. 69 environmental assessment, including the results of a noise study. Those who attend will also learn about noise wall recommendations that have been made for the project.

Groundbreaking on the U.S. 69 project is scheduled to take place in the middle of 2022.

KDOT said it used similar design criteria on the I-435 and U.S. 69 projects.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. To join the meeting, go to the project website and follow the links.

The meeting will also be available online for 30 days following the event.