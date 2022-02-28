OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will soon add a new element to the U.S. 69 Expansion Project.

KDOT will construct 11 noise walls along U.S. 69 Highway between 119th Street and 151st Street.

Location for 11 noise walls along US 69 Corridor

The proposed walls were identified through a noise study completed last fall. Last month KDOT mailed ballots to select property owners along the U.S. 69 to vote on the construction of individual walls being recommended.

According to KDOT, each noise wall proposed required a 70% approval from residents along the corridor before it could be added to the project. FOX4 reached out to KDOT for additional information on the number of ballots sent out to property owners and the overall return rate, but has not received a response at this time.

The additional noise walls will add roughly $30 million to the overall cost of the project.

Construction on the toll lane project is expected to begin later this year with the new toll lanes open for use by 2025. KDOT did not provide a start date for the construction of the noise walls.