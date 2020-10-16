Kearney football games canceled due to COVID-19 exposure

KEARNEY, Mo. — At least two Kearney High School varsity football games have been canceled due to exposure to COVID-19, according to a tweet from the district.

The first of those games was scheduled for tonight, Oct. 16, against Grandview High School.

The following game, scheduled for Oct. 23 against De Soto, has also been canceled.

There is no mention of rescheduling the games.

This isn’t the first time metro football games have been affected by health concerns. Two Olathe high schools canceled their games last week in a statement to families. Three days later, it was revealed that more than a hundred athletes had been placed under quarantine.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 will provide more information when it is available.

Due to an exposure to COVID-19, the Kearney vs Grandview Varsity football game scheduled for this evening, (10/16) has been canceled. The Kearney vs De Soto Varsity football game scheduled for 10/23 has also been canceled. pic.twitter.com/jo1qQQQfRH — Kearney Schools (@KearneyMOEdu) October 16, 2020

LATEST STORIES: