Kearney man, who admitted molesting teen girl, sentenced to 30 years

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kearney man who admitted to molesting a teenaged girl has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White says Scott Brandon Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation in the second degree for events that occurred between Dec. 1, 2017, and Dec. 18, 2018.

He pleaded guilty Dec. 6, 2019, but sentencing was delayed to June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to White.

“Here’s a man who had a position of trust with his victim, and who betrayed that trust. This young woman will deal with this treachery for the rest of her life,” said Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson. People like Johnson who find themselves in a position of authority in a young girl’s life bear the responsibility of protecting the child “from predators who would use the pureness and innocence of youth to satisfy their own deviant sexual desires.

A Clay County judge assessed and imposed punishment at 15 years on each count, and ordered the sentences run consecutively for a term of 30 years.

Current law requires Johnson to serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence before parole can be considered, according to Thompson.