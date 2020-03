UPDATE: Police say the 10-year-old has been found and is safe.

Original story:

KEARNEY, Mo. — Kearney police are asking for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police did not release the boy’s name but said he left his home in the Brooke Haven subdivision around 4:30 p.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He was wearing a gray or teal shirt, gray pants, a backpack and was riding a blue mountain bike.

If you have information, please contact the Kearney Police Department at 816-407-3700.