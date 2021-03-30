Kearney School District superintendent cited for DUI suspicion, plans to contest

KEARNEY, Mo. — The superintendent of the Kearney School District says he was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash last week.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Matthew Miller said he was involved in a single vehicle crash last Friday. Miller did not disclose where the crash occurred. He said he got medical treatment for a head injury, but should make a full recovery.

Miller said he received the DUI suspicion citation at the scene of the crash. He said he immediately notified the Kearney school board. Miller told district families he plans to contest the citation, but it’s still early in the legal process.

“I understand that the incident will create questions and concerns, and I want to be transparent with our school community,” he said. “I deeply regret that this situation has developed and understand it may serve as a distraction to some of our students, staff and community leaders.”

With support from the board, Miller said he plans to continue in his position as superintendent.

“I hope that my handling of the situation serves as an example of how to persevere in the face of adversity,” he said.

“Together, we will turn our attention back to what is most important, teaching and learning.”

Board President Mark Kelly also issued a statement, saying Miller has been open and honest about the incident and notified the board within hours of the crash.

“Miller is a good and decent man who has never been accused of anything like this before. We will trust the legal process to work and provide a conclusion to what has been cited,” Kelly said, in part. “While this issue is being investigated and resolved, we affirm our steadfast commitment to Dr. Miller as the leader of our school system. At the conclusion of this process, if there have been any legal or policy violations, the Board of Education will address them at that time.”