Kearney School District superintendent resigns months after DUI citation

KEARNEY, Mo — Dr. Matthew Miller has resigned as superintendent of the Kearney School District.

According to a letter posted to the district’s website, the school board accepted Miller’s resignation effective July 1.

Miller was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash in March, though the district’s letter does not address his citation or provide any other reason for Miller’s resignation.

“In a little more than a month, nearly 3,600 of our children will be coming to our schools, ready to pursue their hopes and dreams. For their sake, our top priority is to ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted,” the letter says.

The school board will now appoint an interim superintendent and being the search process for Miller’s replacement.