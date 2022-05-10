KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer temperatures are here and it’s time to make sure your furry friends stay safe in the heat.

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees this week, and according to the Great Plains SPCA, when it gets over 80 degrees, it can become dangerous for pets.

The organization suggests limiting exercise time to the early morning and evening hours when the heat could be lower than when the sun is in full force.

It’s important to keep an eye out for signs of potential heat stroke:

Excessive prolonged panting or drooling

Dark red and/or tacky tongue and gums

Staggering, lethargy or collapse

High heart rate

Body temp over 104 degrees

Great Plains SPCA

If your dog or other animal experiences any or all of these symptoms, call a veterinary specialist immediately.

Asphalt and pavement can also reach incredible high temperatures even when it’s not excessively hot outside, so avoid taking walks during the hottest part of the day.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department shared a car temperature safety chart to remind pet owners to not leave animals in a vehicle.

Outside Temperature (F) Inside Temperature (F) – 10 min Inside Temperature (F) – 30 min 70 89 104 75 94 109 80 99 114 85 104 119 90 109 124 95 114 129 Numbers according to Lee’s Summit Police Department

People who see a dog locked in a car and are concerned about the heat can call Lee’s Summit Animal Control at 816-969-1640 during regular business hours and 816-969-7390 during after hours and weekends.

“If the dog appear to be in distress call 911!!!” the department said.

According to Great Plains SPCA, it is legal to remove an animal from a car where there is “imminent danger of harm” after police have been called in the state of Kansas.

KC Pet Project also reminded pet-owners to keep collards and microchips up to date in case your pet goes missing while it is hot outside.