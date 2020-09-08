‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021 after 14 years on air

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The hit reality television show that made celebrities out of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters is coming to an end.

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” will air its final season in 2021, Kim Kardashian West announced on social media.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The show premiered on the E! cable network in 2007.