KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just a matter of hours on Thursday, extremely cold and even dangerous temperatures will begin descending on the Kansas City metro and having your home prepared is essential.

Energy leaders want Kansas City area residents to know the importance of being ready.

Spire says weatherizing your home isn’t something you should choose to do or not, rather it’s something you absolutely should do, especially when we are going to see temperatures as low as we will see Friday, Saturday and into early next week.

The bitter cold is nearly on our doorstep and being prepared for it goes further than just the layers of clothes you have, but includes the steps you take to protect the very place you sleep.

“We want to communicate with everyone that there are a number of ways they can save money and reduce their energy cost,” John Mink, communications manager for Spire said.

Here are some tips on weatherization, not only to save you money but to prevent you from having issues down the road.

Check for vents and pipes on the outside of your home, so cold air isn’t getting in and of course so the heat isn’t seeping out.

Make sure your furnace is serviced once a year.

Change your furnace filter at least twice a year, preventing wear and tear on what is an expensive appliance.

Control that thermostat ideally leaving it at about 68 and even lower while you sleep.

“Some of the consequences of not weatherizing your home, you’re going to use more energy and you’re going to have higher energy bills,” Mink said.