KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men who were wrongfully convicted are giving back to the Kansas City community and our kids.

Keith Carnes and the KC Freedom Project hope free diapers, kids clothing and more can help provide healing for families whose loved ones are currently incarcerated.

“I know how hard it can be to not be there for your children,” Carnes said. “A lot of mixed emotions for your children, but we did this to give back so many different ways to give back.”

Eighteen years and seven months — that’s how long Carnes was behind bars, wrongfully convicted, away from his children and grandchildren.

“Missed a lot of years, growing up you know,” Carnes said. “Not being there.”

Eight months ago, a judge overturned his murder conviction and set him free from prison.

So, while some parents still can’t be here, Carnes can. He teamed up with the KC Freedom Project to strengthen the community through a giveaway.

Carnes and Larry Smith, another exoneree, out of Michigan, helped pay for the gifts.

“Diapers, clothes, some nice items we need for the house and stuff. it came in handy,” Talisa Grayes, a mom who received gifts said.

Grayes and her three kids are grateful.

“I just want to tell them thank you for helping out,” Grayes said. “Because people actually need it, including myself.”

Carnes said he’s striving to break a generational curse, that’s why he’s giving back and bettering Kansas City.

“Being able to give back is a big thing and I pray that it blesses a lot of people,” Carnes said.

Carnes and the KC Freedom Project plan to make this giveaway continue to happen every year.