Kelce’s car wash: Check out the new business the Chiefs star is bringing to KC

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Travis Kelce is joining the club and bringing it to the metro. The Club Car Wash, that is.

The company announced Kelce is an owner and investor in the company earlier this year. Kelce shared the news on Twitter this week, along with a picture of a pretty cool Chevelle SS.

Partnered with @theclubcarwash to bring the coolest car wash in the Midwest to Kansas City!! Stay tuned… 😎 pic.twitter.com/KXOLIXHT5Q — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 20, 2021

It currently has locations in Kansas and Missouri, and is expanding into the Kansas City metro this year.

The first Club Car Wash is scheduled to open at West 121st Street and Metcalf in mid-July. The company also plans to open locations in Lansing, Independence, Kearney, Shawnee, Grain Valley and Olathe this year.

Owners say as many as nine additional locations are in development to open after 2021.

Club unlimited plans range from $20 to $40 a month. Each level offers additional amenities. Single washes are also available.

The company also offers $10 Tuesday. Every Tuesday Club Car Wash offers a $25 wash for $10. For every MVP wash sold, $1 is donated to Children’s Miracle Network. It’s something Kecle is also proud to promote.

Help us Raise Money by supporting $10 Tuesday's each and every Tuesday @ClubCarWash1 !! All Proceeds will go to Children's Miracle Network! https://t.co/FbWVYh7Gu8 pic.twitter.com/CIjkNJ0YLQ — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) March 30, 2021