Kenny Chesney postpones Kansas City concert at Arrowhead until 2021 due to coronavirus crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country star Kenny Chesney announced Thursday that he has chosen to postpone his 2020 Chillaxification Tour, including his Kansas City concert, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti were all expected to perform at the show.

The entire tour has been moved to 2021, but specific dates have not been announced.

“With so many tours needing to move, and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate this – it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Chesney said in a statement.

“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Tickets already purchased for this summer’s show will still be valid for the rescheduled date. Chesney also said refunds will be offered to those who cannot attend once new concert dates are announced.