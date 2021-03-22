Kenny Chesney reschedules Kansas City concert at Arrowhead again, pushing to 2022

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There goes the concert. Country star Kenny Chesney has again postponed his Arrowhead performance after originally rescheduling it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chillaxification Tour show was originally set for July 11 in 2020. After it became clear that COVID-19 was not going away that quickly, the popular country musician rescheduled the show for May of 2021.

Now, it’s getting moved back another year as vaccinations are still underway and the majority of the population has not yet been inoculated.

“New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at the original point of purchase,” Arrowhead Events tweeted.

2021 is shaping up to be a mixed bag for live events and large gatherings. As COVID-19 lingers and vaccinations continue, events have been faced with touch decisions and uncertain timelines.

Events planned for earlier in the year, like the Chesney concert and the live music event, Boulevardia, have opted to postpone again. However, Irish Fest, slated for Labor Day weekend, is confident the in-person celebration will be good to go.

Other live events already this year, like Disney On Ice and the Big 12 tournament, have had their hitches. Disney On Ice was forced to cancel its last weekend of shows due to an outbreak among the cast and staff. The University of Kansas was also forced to withdraw from the semi-finals due to positive tests.

