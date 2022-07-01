KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenny Chesney returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead this weekend, after canceling or postponing his last two concerts at the stadium.

And country music fans are ready for the star’s return to Kansas City.

“So here we are three years later, four years since our last stadium run, and you know, people still have their tickets. Technically this show has been on sale for over like 1,000 days,” Ed Wannebo, Chesney’s production manager, said.

Wannebo also expressed that Chesney and his entire team are ready to return to one of the loudest stadiums they’ve ever experienced.

“It’s an awesome venue, the energy in here is always been amazing. I don’t know, part of it’s been the shape, but then it’s just the fanbase itself that’s here in Kansas City, it’s always intense,” Wannebo said.

He said crews started set up, stage production, and rehearsals Friday morning. Wannebo promises fans at the concert a memorable night.

“God it just looks great, it sounds great, the band is playing great. I just have great things to say about the show, this is a fantastic event for the fans,” Wannebo said.

Chesney also loves the energy and performance he gives while playing Arrowhead. This is the seventh time he’s stopped at the venue while on tour.

Tickets are still available for the concert, if you’re interested in checking out Chesney live.

As for Saturday, the Chiefs said it is a rain-or-shine show. The stadium opens at 4 p.m. and the concert begins an hour later. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carley Pearce open for Chesney.

