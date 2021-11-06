Kevin Strickland supporters host rally out of Jackson County Courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days before an evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland, his supporters hosted a rally outside of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Strickland is in prison for a triple murder he said he didn’t commit.



In late August, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters baker, filed a motion to have his conviction reversed.

Hope, pain and calls for justice filled the atmosphere outside of the courthouse.



“I would just hope that he knows that no one is giving up on him or other people in a similar situation,” William Hertel, Attendee, said.



“I hope he know that we love him,” Larry Smith Jr., The National Organizations of Exonerees, Member said. “I hope the judge recognizes that we here to support him because we love him.”



Everyone out there is standing in agreement to have Strickland exonerated.



“I don’t know what else is possibly going to come,” Crissy Dastrup, Attendee, said. “I think they’re actually ready to do this because they know that’s their job and their duty and it’s just.”

Many people in support of Strickland are The National Organization of Exonerees.

It’s a group out of Michigan where the members have been exonerated.

They said they’ve been in the same shoes that Strickland is in right now.



“His heart is beating heavy,” Smith said. “He’s hopeful. He’s been let down so many times and he’s wondering like will this be it.”



If Strickland does come home, he has some supporters that are ready to help him start over.



“Once he comes home, we’re here to provide communication, transportation and the basic necessities of life for him to get a good start and back into a society,” Valerie Burton, Miracle of Innocence Member, said.