Kevin Strickland’s fight for freedom will stay in Jackson County, judge rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge ruled Kevin Strickland’s case will not move out of Jackson County. The judge also scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 5, allowing Strickland’s attorneys to present evidence on why he should be freed, however the hearing could be delayed a day.

Kevin Strickland has been in prison for more than 40 years. He was convicted of a triple murder in Kansas City, but says he didn’t commit the crime. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker believes him.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt disagrees, believes Strickland is guilty, and that he should remain behind bars.

Schmitt’s office argued that the Jackson County Circuit Court is biased in this case and said the matter needs to be reassigned to an impartial circuit court to ensure a fair hearing. A Jackson County judge disagreed Friday morning.

Schmitt’s office said that the county’s presiding judge, Judge J. Dale Youngs, made a statement in support of Strickland. The office said that disqualifies the court but the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office disagreed.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker believes there’s clear and convincing evidence that Kevin Strickland should be set free. She’s trying to use a new state law, which is supposed to provide an expedited hearing, to do that.

The ruling on who should evaluate Strickland’s case had to be decided before Strickland’s attorneys could present his case that he should be freed.