Key connection in series of carjackings across KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a series of carjackings across the Kansas City Metro over the past month. Investigators say each time a dark Dodge Challenger is involved.

“I didn’t think much of it until I got out and had a gun in my face, him yelling at me to give him the key,” a Gladstone man said as he described the crime.

Earlier this month he was driving to the store when he says he was carjacked by the driver the Challenger near 74th and North Oak Trafficway.

Kansas City, Kan. Police found his damaged car a couple of days later.

“Nothing in this world is worth more than a life. He can take what he wants, just let me live,” the victim said.

Police say the same suspects are crashing into victims in an attempt to get drivers to stop and get out of their cars. Investigators think the Challenger was also stolen, taken in another carjacking near Oak Park Mall in late December.

Police also need your help finding other fugitives in Kansas City.



Micah Pattison is wanted in Jackson County on a number of theft and forgery cases. He is also wanted in Clay County for skipping a court hearing for heroin possession. Pattison has tattoos on his arms, back and chest. He may live in the Grandview area.

Darcy Allison is also wanted on drug charges. The 44 year-old is from Lenexa, Kan. She is wanted on a Kansas warrant for violating her parole in a stolen property and felony theft case. Allison is also wanted in Johnson County for skipping a court hearing for identity theft, drug possession and aggravated escape. Jackson County, Mo. investigators want her for stealing a vehicle. Allison is known to use the alias of Darcy Vadnais.

Sir Stefan Hughes is wanted in Clay County for statutory rape. The 23 year-old may live in the Riverside area.

33 year-old Rae’Cha Clinton is wanted in Platte County for receiving stolen property.

Marilyn Pattison also goes by Marilyn Lee. The 36 year-old is wanted in Johnson County, Kan. for forgery and identity theft. She is also wanted in Leavenworth County for skipping a court hearing in a forgery case.

If you have information that can help police with any of these cases, call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.