KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that due to the predicted winter weather, it will be towing any abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of interstates and highways in the Kansas City metro area.

KHP said the removal of abandoned vehicles will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Abandoned vehicles prevent the Kansas Department of Transportation’s ability to completely clear the roadway of snow. KHP said towing the vehicles will help KDOT in the snow removal process.

Troopers and motorist assist technicians will continue to remove vehicles from the roadways until KDOT has completed its snow removal process, according to KHP.

Motorists whose vehicles have been removed from the roadways can call *47 to speak with KHP to determine where their vehicle was towed.

The towing of vehicles will be at the owner’s expense, according to KHP.

According to the FOX4 Weather Team, a Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday night for the metro and run through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Scattered rain will change to a wintry mix this evening and then snow after 9 p.m. or so. Light to moderate snow continues tonight through midday Wednesday before a lull in the action.

A second wave of snow looks to arrive Wednesday evening and last into Thursday morning.

