KHP preps for winter weather, abandoned cars will be towed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With winter weather on the horizon for the metro area, the Kansas Highway Patrol is beginning preparations on Thursday.

KHP will begin towing abandoned vehicles from interstates and highways starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Abandoned vehicles slow down the Kansas Department of Transportation’s ability to clear snow off the roads.

KHP Troopers and Motor Assist Technicians will keep removing vehicles until KDOT has finished removing the snow.

If your car is towed, you can call *47 to contact KHP Communications and find out where. The vehicles will be towed at the expense of their owners.

For those on the Missouri side of the metro, the Missouri Department of Transportation reminds drivers to keep an eye on road conditions by using the interactive map on their website.

As we prepare for another wave of winter weather tonight, remember to adjust for the conditions in snow and ice. Plan your New Year's Eve celebrations accordingly! If you can avoid travel during a winter storm, please do so.



