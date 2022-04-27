ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was injured on Tuesday after a semi-truck failed to move into the left lane and crashed into a trooper’s vehicle during a vehicle inspection.

The crash happened on I-70 near Ellis. KHP crash logs say the trooper was performing a truck inspection of a semi from Fort Collins, Colorado, and was standing at the door of the truck when his vehicle, a 2020 Dodge Challenger, was struck.

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

The semi that was stopped was also struck. The drivers of the semis were not injured.

The trooper was taken to Hays Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries.