OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In response to criminal thefts targeting certain Kia vehicles, Kia America is working with Kansas City-area law enforcement to provide a mobile anti-theft software upgrade service center.

The event will take place at Blue Valley Soccer Club on November 3, 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

The mobile center is intended to help drive installations of Kia’s free anti-theft software upgrade that is designed to make it more difficult for criminals to use methods of theft popularized on social media.

Specially trained technicians will be on-site to install and complete the anti-theft software upgrade.

The process can be completed in as few as 30 minutes.

Kia will also provide steering wheel locks to owners of impacted vehicles that are not eligible for the software upgrade at no cost during the event and through this website.