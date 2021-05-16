Kid Cook in Kansas selling burgers just to lend a hand to homeless

Wichita, Kan. — When you’re a freshman in high school all the rage may be video games or sports.

South High freshman Javion Napier has a different passion, “I get food. I have a hot dog stand. I sell hamburgers, hot dogs.”

Javion takes the cash and makes bags full of food, clothes and toiletries for the homeless in Wichita.

“Selfless boy,” said his mom, Stacey Henderson. “He loves to serve other people. That’s where he gets his gratitude.”

He asks his mom for money, pays her back and even asks his church to donate.

On Friday the Wichita Police Department gave him an award.

“Outstanding citizen award,” said officer Issac Fox. “He’s a great kid and I wanted to see him get an award for or get some recognition for doing something good for the community because so many people don’t.”

Neighbors come to the cookouts once a week when Javion cooks up burgers and hot dogs outside his house.

“It’s really good. I just had a brat and I’m about to do my cheeseburger,” said Brian Scott, who also works at South High. “Greatest kid in the world. He will do anything for anybody. He’s involved in everything in the school. Just stuff that would surprise you, you know? Nobody asked him to do it.”

“Him (helping) doing the homeless it was all on his own,” said Henderson. “He’s like my little guardian angel.”

That guardian angel also cooks a few days a week inside the house for his mom.

“On dialysis days he always cooks and makes sure I have something to eat,” said Henderson. “He said he just felt a calling within and he had such a strong passion.”

What is next for the high school freshman with a drive to help others?

“I want to get a food truck so I can do this all over Kansas,” said Javion.