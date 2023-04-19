KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are searching for a man accused of abducting another adult after he escaped a overnight standoff.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday a man approached police near 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue and told officers he had been kidnapped earlier that evening in Independence, Missouri.

The man told officers while he was being driven around by the suspect he was able to escape the vehicle in the area of 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue. The man also told officers at one point the suspect had pointed a gun at him.

Officers in the area noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description near 23rd Street and College Avenue. The driver continued driving when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Police say they chased the vehicle for a short distance until the vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot near 31st Street and Brighton Avenue.

A man got out of the vehicle and ran into a home in the 3000 block of York Street. Police surrounded the home and attempted to talk with the man inside to convince him to exit the house.

When those attempts were unsuccessful, KCPD called tactical officers and trained negotiators to the scene. During the standoff a woman and multiple children came out of the home.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. KCPD entered the home and found no one inside.

Kansas City police say they will continue investigating with the assistance of the Independence Police Department. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.