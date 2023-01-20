KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re looking for a show the whole family can enjoy, the ultimate pop concert for kids will be coming to Kansas City later this summer.

Kidz Bop will perform at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 18 as part of the Kidz Bop Never Stop tour.

For more than 20 years the Kidz Bop crew has been making music by kids for kids.

The tour will include a setlist featuring songs from the brand new Kidz Bop album ‘KIDZ Bop 2023’. Fans can expect to hear family-friendly covers of hit songs like“Anti-Hero,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”

The live tour will also include the debut of four new Kidz Bop kids; Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 27. You can find more information on how to purchase tickets on the Kidz Bop website.