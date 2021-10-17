Killer still on the loose after Kansas City Police Department sees 122nd homicide of the year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead, and his killer is still on the loose after a shooting on Kansas City’s east side.

Police said it happened 3 p.m. on the 4500th block of Chestnut.

Officers were around the area of 46 and Benton when they heard gunshots.

They alerted dispatch around the same time that shooting call came in.

Community activists said the gun violence problem we have is a community problem and it won’t be solved until people are tired of losing loved ones to senseless violence.



“People don’t understand until you be affected by that, the hurt and the pain,” Rosilyn Temple, Founder of Mothers in Charge, said. “Do you get over it? No, you don’t get over it. You learn to live through the process.”



Temple said it doesn’t get any easier showing up to the scene of a homicide.



“We need to protest,” Temple said. “Protest every homicide like we can protest everything else, protest our homicides.”



As the founder of Mothers in Charge she has talked with many families healing from losing a loved one.



Saturday afternoon Temple was on the city’s east side.



“I don’t have any suspect information at this time,” Leslie Foreman, KCPD Spokesperson, said. “As always asking for the public’s help if you know anything, hear, saw anything to reach out.”



Foreman said this was the city’s 122nd homicide of the year.



“Even though our numbers are down this year comparatively, that doesn’t matter to the person that’s dealing with this and the family that’s dealing with this,” Foreman said.

Police said the reason behind the shooting is still being investigated.



And while they try to solve this crime, activist like Temple are hoping the community can get it together.

“We got to do something,” said Temple. “It is a community problem. Until we address us as a hold nothing is going to change.”