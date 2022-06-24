KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday marked the end of an era at FOX4 with the departure of Morning Show anchor Kim Byrnes. She’s leaving Signal Hill after 25 years of sharing Kansas City’s stories from the anchor desk and as a reporter.

“I have thoroughly loved the 25 years I’ve been here, so thank you all so much for that,” she told the team, quipping that she’s looking forward to sleeping in absent early wakeup calls.

The Morning Show team took time to bid her farewell, extolling her energetic attitude and authenticity.

“What I’ve always loved best about you, Kim, is you are who you are. What you see on camera is what you see in person. Coming in every day, you’re like this bright ball of light, even on our worst days,” Matt Stewart said.

“You’re always smiling, you’re always in a good mood, you’re always lifting us up, we’re going to miss that.”

In the video, Kim describes the day she came to interview at WDAF-TV, a moment that was nearly disastrous. Fortunately for all of her co-workers over the years at FOX4, she got the job and had a humorous tale to share from the moment she arrived.

Before her time in Kansas City as a reporter and ascending to the anchor desk, she worked as an anchor, reporter and photographer in Springfield, Missouri and Pittsburg, Kansas.