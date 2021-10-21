Kimberling City names 30-year law enforcement veteran as new police chief

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo.- Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz has named Todd Lemoine as the new police chief pending board of alderman approval.

According to the city, Lemoine will start his new role on November 8.

“Our selection committee was challenged with several qualified candidates for the police chief position. Mr. Lemoine always rose to the top finalists during the interview process. He is bringing over 30 years of local and national law enforcement experience to this position. His resume of experience is extensive,” Mayor Fritz said in a press release.

Lemoine recently moved to Kimberling City with his family after living in Louisiana. He served as the Director of the Protection Division and Antiterrorism Officer to the Marine Forces Reserve Command. Lemoine is a retired Sergeant Major from the Marine Corp.

He started in law enforcement in 1992 and spent 12 years with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office. From there, he went to the Marine Forces Reserve Protection Division, and in 2020, he was named the Senior Government Civilian of the Year.

“Mr. Lemoine is very eager to start and excited for the challenge of rebuilding our police department. He has a very outgoing personality and has already become acquainted with many of the citizens in the community. We are very fortunate to have him as a leader in the city. His main goal is to serve the citizens and let them know he and his officers will always be available to help in any way. I would like to thank Sheriff Doug Rader and the rest of the members of the selection committee for their input and time in this process,” said Mayor Fritz.

Lemoine comes to Kimberling City just a couple of months after the former police chief, Craig Alexander, and several officers resigned, citing new opportunities and current pay rates.

Mayor Fritz says he was shocked and disappointed when he first received a resignation letter from Alexander. Kimberling City had help from the Stone County Sheriffs Office and Branson West Police Department to handle calls.