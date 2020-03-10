Kindergarten teacher donates kidney to mom of former student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A woman in need of a new kidney found her "angel" in her daughter's kindergarten teacher.

Tracy Drayton and Pam Oast were all smiles during an interview just days after the kidney transplant. Oast is the former kindergarten teacher of Drayton’s daughter, Jada, and she quickly became embraced as a family friend.

“God is good. I tell Pam all the time she is my angel on earth,” Drayton said.

Tracy Drayton was diagnosed with lupus in 2010, the same year she was medically discharged from the military.

WGHP began following their journey in November when Oast learned she was a match to donate a kidney to Drayton. The surgery was initially scheduled for January, but medical setbacks delayed the procedure.

“My blood pressure, then her hemoglobin, and every time we told each other, ‘God's got us.’ We're going to do this no matter what in his time, and it's going to be perfect, and lo and behold, it was,” Oast said.

Drayton and Oast had surgery in Pittsburgh on March 5. Drayton says her daughter is already excited about the future.

“She's just so happy. She really is. She can't wait for me to come back home,” she said.

Both women hope their story will encourage others to consider organ donation.