Knob Noster man thought he won $50,000 on scratch off, he was shocked to learn he actually won $100,000

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. — A Missouri man recently walked into a Missouri Lottery office knowing he won big, but he didn’t realize he actually won double the amount he thought he was taking home.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Jason Eckhart thought he won $50,000 on a scratch off ticket.

The “PAC-MAN” Scratchers ticket he was holding was actually worth $100,000.

“When his ticket was scanned to confirm his win, he was shocked to discover that he had won one of the game’s top prizes,” the Missouri Lottery said in a news release.

Eckhart bought the winning ticket for $5 at Casey’s General Store, 709 W. McPherson St., in Knob Noster.