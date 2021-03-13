Know before you go: Missouri adds COVID-19 vaccine details to scheduling site

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s now easier to find out which COVID-19 vaccine will be available at certain vaccination sites across Missouri.

The state added the information to the majority of sites it operates in connection with the Missouri National Guard.

Now, when you log on to Missouri’s vaccine website and select events, you’ll see the details of each clinic. The information includes which vaccine will be administered for the majority of the locations.

Previously, this information was not included. Those registering for a clinic only knew the time and place of the clinic, not the version of the vaccine they’d receive.

Each vaccine differs slightly and has benefits and drawbacks but health experts, including doctors at the University of Kansas Health System, say the only bad vaccine is the one that isn’t in your arm.

However, some people are concerned about certain aspects of at least one of the vaccines.

Roman Catholic leaders in St. Louis and New Orleans advised Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it is produced using a cell line derived from an aborted fetus.

That doesn’t mean Catholics should reject the vaccines.

The New Orleans archdiocese says the decision to receive a vaccine is one of individual conscience. In its statement late last week, it stopped short of advising Catholics not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but adds that Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available.

The information Missouri added to its site would make that process easier, however, countless doctors and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention ask people to get the shot that is offered, when it’s offered, and avoid waiting for one specific brand.